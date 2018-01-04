TIRUPATI: At an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore, the Wild Life Management, Anantapur Circle, is going to establish Elephant Safari, a first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh and Telanagana, at Naniayala village in Rama Kuppam mandal in Kuppam Assembly constituency.

An exclusive Elephant Safari and Tourist Centre to attract national and international tourists and wild life lovers has been planned with Log Houses, Cafeteria, convention centre, children’s play area and eco-path.

The Forest Elephant Camp since decades where two-elephants are housed is used as kunkies. They have a good track record and have participated in driving out wild elephants. Some of the wild elephants are killed by villagers, while those caught successfully have been sent to forests.

Now, the elephant camp is being transformed into Elephant Safari due to huge demand from Bangalore. Exclusively two or more high-end SUVs and XUVs are also part of the Elephant Safari to travel into the forest.