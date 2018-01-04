TIRUPATI: Taking strong objection to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claiming credit for completing irrigation projects in Pulivendula, Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that 85 per cent of Gandikota and Chitravathi irrigation schemes were completed during YSR regime.

Addressing a public meeting as part of Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Kalikiri, the YSR Congress president said that Naidu was trying to mislead people. “There is a limit to cheating the public. It was former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy who spent Rs 700 crore on Pydipalem lift irrigation scheme, Rs 290 cr on Chitravathi and Rs 1,100 cr on Gandikota projects. The Telugu Desam government spent Rs 72 cr on Gandikota and Rs 23 crore on Pydipalem and that too in four years. Now, he is taking the entire credit,” the Opposition Leader said.

Jagan who represents Pulivendula Assembly constituency, further said that most of the irrigation projects in the region were completed during YSR regime.

He also found fault with Naidu for not fulfilling any of his poll promises even after close to four years after coming to power in the State. “None of the promises he had made to become the Chief Minister, has been fulfilled. Naidu even said that people should feel ashamed if they don’t vote for him in the next Assembly elections. I strongly condemn his remarks,” the YSRC chief said.

Jagan, later, listed out the welfare schemes he would roll out if his party was voted to power in the next Assembly elections.