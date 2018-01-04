HYDERABAD:Congress Party, which at first criticised the State government for taking steps to provide 24X7 uninterrupted power to the farm sector freely, has now shifted its focus to explain people “about its role” in realising this dream. Probably, as opposing supply of round-the-clock electricity to farmers saying that it would lead to depletion of ground water, might backfire on it, the grand-old party has begun staking a claim to the “rare feat” of giving 24X7 power.

TPCC chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said power situation had improved in the state with the efforts of the then Congress governments. “Several power projects which were started in Congress regime started producing power, now.

TPCC spokesperson Sravan made a power point presentation at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday in order to claim that 24-hour power supply to the agriculture sector had become possible only due to the power projects that were taken up by the earlier Congress governments in the then united State. He alleged that the State government is supplying 24X7 power to the agriculture sector by purchasing power from the private firms by spending thousands of crores of rupees in order to get kickbacks.