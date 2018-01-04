HYDERABAD:THE Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday suspended the GO issued on Dec 18, 2017 by the revenue department of AP appointing the Special chief secretary and Commissioner of Land Administration as the authority to discharge the duties of the Andhra Pradesh Bhoodan Yagna Board.

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order in a petition filed by G Rajender Reddy, chairman of AP Bhoodan Yagna Board, challenging the action of AP government in appointing special chief secretary and commissioner of land administration to exercise the power and discharge duties of board. The petitioner’s counsel urged the court to direct the authorities to continue the previously constituted executive body of the board to function till a fresh body was constituted under the provisions of the AP Bhoodan and Gramdan Act, 1965. At present, there was no need of appointing a special officer, he added and suspended the GO.