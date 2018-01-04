VISAKHAPATNAM: The members of Hindu Dharma Raksha Samithi and Uttarandhra Saadhu Parishad on Wednesday demanded strict action against the persons responsible for the ‘Tantric pooja’ allegedly performed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada in the wee hours of December 26.

The priests also have suggested that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu perform ‘Shanthi Homams’ at all the major temples in the state at the earliest, warning that the Tantric rituals atop Indrakeeladri might bring in bad fortune to the state.

“The presiding deity of the Vijayawada Durga shrine is a ‘soumya avataram’ as she carries the name of Kanaka Durga. As per the religious scriptures, performing Tantric rituals in such a temple is forbidden as if performed, it may bring bad fortune to the state that may lead to unrest,” Uttarandhra Saadhu Parishad president Srinivasa Ananda Saraswathi Swamy told the media here. “As we see it, it’s an attempt to create negative energy. The Chief Minister should not spare the culprits and the officers who supported it,” he added.

Hindu Dharma Raksha Samithi representative T Sriram said that the Endowments authorities must deploy additional security at temples to prevent such issues. Visakha Saradha Peetam seer Swaroopananda demanded that a fact-finding committee is appointed to ferret out the fact.

“We will write to the Chief Minister requesting that special rituals be performed at the Kanaka Durga temple with immediate effect to offset the sacrilege,” he said.