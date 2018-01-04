HYDERABAD:The Full Court meeting chaired by ACJ Ramesh Ranganathan on Wednesday, in principle, decided to send a judges committee to inspect certain buildings identified by the AP government in the state capital Amaravati and its surroundings meant for housing the new High Court for AP state.

The meeting which was held for over an hour in the administrative building in the High Court premises to take the opinion of the judges on the new High Court issue, there was some difference of opinion between the judges with regard to housing the new High Court in a temporary building, facilities available in the new capital, employees salaries and so on. Taking majority opinion into consideration, it was decided send a five judges committee to visit and inspect the identified buildings. Besides, a decision was also taken for constitution of other committees later for examining the issues pertaining to division of employees of existing High Court.