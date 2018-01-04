VIJAYAWADA: Students studying in government schools are feeling the stress as school education department officials are forcing the school managements to achieve cent percent pass percentage and all municipal schools to achieve 10 point GPA in the coming SSC examinations. With this, schools are conducting extra classes and examinations daily for students of class X, who will be writing the SSC public examination in March.

Last year, only 44 students had secured 10/10 GPA out of 35,436 students who appeared from government schools across the state. Out of all state government-run schools, including aided, municipal, model, BC Welfare schools etc, only 1,016 students secured 10/10 GPA.

Meanwhile, in private schools, total 17,209 students secured 10/10 GPA.

For the year 2017, nearly 6 lakh students have appeared SSC examinations. Of them, 2.3 lakh students are from private schools and over 3.7 lakh students are from government schools, welfare schools, aided schools etc.

Keeping this in mind, by conducting remedial classes and 3Rs programme, government schools are aiming to make more students secure 10/10 GPA. Also apart from 10/10 GPA, the officials are also trying their best to increase the pass percentage in government-run schools, especially municipal schools and model schools. The pass percentage in municipal schools is at 86.67 percent, in all state government schools, it was 84.29 percent in 2017.

Speaking to Express, Mastan, teacher at a municipal school in Vijayawada, said, “We have been given targets for the coming SSC examination. Last year in our school, over 40 students secured 10/10 GPA, now this year, the officials want over 60 students to secure 10/10 GPA and 100 percent pass percentage. So we are conducted revision classes and daily examinations to make students be on track.”

However, majority of the students are feeling the stress and not happy with this constant pressure for securing 10/10 GPA. V Madhulika, student of government school in Vijayawada, said, “Usually I get tensed during examinations. This time with the day-to-day tests, I am completely nervous as teachers are constantly comparing with other students based on our marks. I don’t feel happy with this practice and this adds much stress on me.”

Numbers game

17,209 Private school students who secured 10/10 GPA

44 students who had got 10/10 GPA out of 35,436 students in govt schools

6 lakh Total number of students who appeared for SSC