HYDERABAD: The Full Court meeting chaired by Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan on Wednesday, in principle, decided to send a committee of judges to inspect certain buildings identified by the AP government in the State capital Amaravati for housing the new High Court for AP.

It is learnt that due to some difference of opinion between the judges with regard to housing the new High Court in a temporary building, majority opinion was taken into consideration through voting. It was decided to first send a five-judge committee to inspect the identified buildings.

Besides, a decision was also taken for constitution of other committees later for examining the issues pertaining to division of employees of existing High Court. Recently, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a letter to the ACJ requesting the latter to send a team of judges to AP for inspection of certain identified buildings and to finalise which building is more suitable for the new High Court. He wanted that the committee of judges should take a final decision on the issue by end of January.

The government intends to make use of the summer vacation i.e. May 2018 for shifting of all the case files, records and other court related material to the new High Court to ensure that it starts functioning from June 2.