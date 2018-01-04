VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed CRDA officials to prepare plans to create three industrial townships along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) proposed around Amaravati. He asked them to ready the proposals in 30 days.

In a review meeting on CRDA on Wednesday, the Chief Minister took stock of the status of R&B projects. “Developing industrial zones will help in the economic development of the region.

He instructed the officials to begin the land acquisition proceedings for the ORR to launch road development works.

When CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sridhar informed the CM that farmers from Ravela, Tatikonda and few other villages voluntarily came forward to give their land under Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), Naidu asked the officials to extend the scheme to other villages as well.

On the occasion, the officials requested the CM to allocate `2,500 crore for acquiring 3,404 hectares of land for the 189-km-long ORR in the upcoming budget.

They informed him that the project was approved by the National Highways Authority of India and also asked that the funds be released in the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

Further reviewing the status of Iconic Bridge across Krishna river, he told the officials to study the best practices around the world for developing it.

Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Secretary (Transport, R&B) Anil Chandra Punetha, Principal secretary Ajay Jain, Amaravati Development Corporation chairperson and managing director Lakshmi Parthasarathy and other officials were present.