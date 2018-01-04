KURNOOL: Seven farm workers died and 10 others sustained serious injuries when a mini-lorry in which they were travelling overturned at a railway gate at Peddahulti village in Aspari mandal on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, a group of 20 farm workers of Kothapeta village in Holagunda mandal of Kurnool district, went to Nalgonda district two months ago to work in cotton and chilli fields. The mishap occurred while they were returning to their native village for Sankranti. The driver of the mini-lorry lost control when one of its tyres burst suddenly and the vehicle overturned at Aspari railway gate. The mini-lorry was also carrying 25 bags of rice and other essential commodities at the time of mishap.

Three farm workers died on the spot in the incident. One worker died while being shifted to hospital.

The other three succumbed to injuries after being admitted to hospital. The deceased were identified as Sheikamma (45), Anumathamma (16), Narasamma (48), Govindamma (55), Eramma (50), Mangamma (55) and Narayana (30). The injured were shifted to Kurnool government hospital. The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical. Alur Circle Inspector Mohammed Ismail said a case was registered.

A pall of gloom descended on Kothapeta following the ghastly mishap. Agricultural Labourers Association State vice-president K Jagannatham demanded that the government announce an ex gratia of `10 lakh each for the road mishap victims. There is an alarming increase in the rate of migration from rural areas of Kurnool in recent.

According to an estimate, 5 lakh people from rural areas migrated to other places in search of livelihood. Hence, the government should take adequate measures to provide employment to agricultural labourers and the landless poor to prevent migration from rural areas, he said.