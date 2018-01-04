HYDERABAD:The Telugu Desam will hold training classes for the party’s second-rung leaders and workers for two days from Thursday in order to prepare them for holding ‘Palle Palle ku TDP’ programme from January 18. The main focus of the training is how to be more visible on social media and also how to counter the allegations made by the rival parties against the TDP on social media platforms.

“During the training session to be held at NTR Bhavan here, we will guide the party cadres on how to expose the failures of the state government. We will also explain them about the unfulfilled promises of the TRS government,” party Politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy told mediapersons on Wednesday.