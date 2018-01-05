KADAPA: Around 2,000 huts were destroyed in a major fire on the outskirts of Badvel town on Thursday night. However, no casualties were reported. It is being suspected that sparks from an oven fell on a hut, which resulted in fire that spread the entire colony within no time.

According to police, around 4,000 huts were pitched in the open land near government residential school by poor people four months ago under the aegis of Bhu Porata Committee. It is being suspected that gas cylinders in some of the huts might have exploded and due to it the fire spread so fast and wide.