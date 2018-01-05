TIRUPATI: Three pilgrims from Mysore visiting Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala were severely injured in a road mishap between Papavinasanam and Tirumala on Friday morning. The jeep they were traveling in was hit by a bus coming in opposite direction.

According to Tirumala police, a group of 10 pilgrims from Mysore of Karnataka had engaged a local jeep in Tirumala to visit Papavinasanam some 6 km away from the temple township. About 4.6 km from Tirumala, an APSRTC bus coming in opposite direction collided with the jeep. The front portion of the jeep got damaged and 10 passengers were injured.

Of the 10 injured, three passengers, identified as S Satish, K Kumar, and K Ravi sustained severe injuries. All the injured were shifted to Aswini Hospital in Tirumala for treatment. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.