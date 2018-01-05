SRIKAKULAM: Dropping enough hints that the government is very serious about meeting the open defecation free (ODF) status deadline of March 31 this year, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday issued a veiled warning of sorts to the collectors, saying that he would sit on hunger strikes in the respective districts which fail to meet the ‘swachh’ target. Reiterating his government’s resolve of making the state ODF by March, the Chief Minister during his address at the Janamabhoomi Maa Vooru programme at Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district said, “every district must achieve the ODF status within the time frame and there will be no compromise on it.”

Describing Swachh Andhra Pradesh as a major theme of the ongoing fifth edition of Janmabhoomi programme, Naidu said officials and the staff must be off their seats on every third Saturday and visit the nearby villages and slums to organise awareness camps on ODF. He also exhorted people to take part in the campaign at least once a week.

Referring to the ODF ranking of Srikakulam district, Naidu said the administration has a big task in hand. “Srikakulam is ranked third from the bottom as only 42 per cent of its households have IHHL. The district must to achieve the target by the March-end at any cost,” he said, adding that the administration needs to set up 2.37 lakh ISLs before the district is declared ODF. The works for 20781 IHHLs are in progress and for 90,121 more, the foundations are yet to be liad, he pointed out. The Chief Minister said that he would make surprise visits after March 31 to check whether or not all the households have toilets.

Collector K Dhananjaya Reddy promised that the district would be declared ODF by the March-end under any circumstances. Referring to the Vamsadhara projects, the CM gave big thanks to the oustees who have vacated all the 19 scheduled villages, extending cooperation to the government.

“The Vamsadhara project, offshore reservoir and interlinking of Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers and all other pending irrigation projects will be ready by next rabi season,” he said and promised that the Srikakulam IIIT would soon be shifted to the home district. The Chief Minister distributed assets worth `370 crore including bank linkage loans, student scholarships, loans from BC and SC corporations and house pattas to the beneficiaries. Referring to the row over Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, Naidu said some people were using the Janamabhoomi meeting venue for praising their leaders, but the aim should be noble.Collector K Dhananjaya Reddy said that around 11,000 public grievances were yet to be addressed. Ichchapuram municipal commissioner said that of the total 7,660 applications received during the last four editions of Janmabhoomi programmes, 3,599 have been resolved.

CM nods for free healthcare to Uddanam CKD victims

Srikakulam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday gave nod to the proposal mooted by the district administration to provide healthcare to the victims of chronic kidney diseases in Uddanam free of cost. The administration had proposed to extend free healthcare with an estimated budget of `10.5 crore, besides the smooth functioning of dialysis centres and RO water supply.

The CM also asked the officials to prepare a proposal for a comprehensive water supply scheme by interlinking Mahendratanaya and Vamsadahra rivers. He also promised that the Uddanam people would soon get water from Vamsadhara River for both irrigation and drinking purpose. Responding on the plights of the coconut farmers from Uddanam and fishermen, he promised that he would set up a coconut park and a cold storage for fishermen in Uddanam.

