VISAKHAPATNAM:Only 11.42 per cent of the total households in the district had of individual latrines. The district administration led by collector Vivek Yadav then set a target of building toilets for every household. The collector devised a plan to achieve the free from open defecation (ODF) status for the district by undertaking construction of lavatories with a community-based approach and it has improved the sanitation scenario like never before. The district which was ranked second last among the 13 districts in the State, with 21.8 per cent households having toilets before the drive was launched, has now achieved 20th rank at the national level under Swachh Bharat Mission.

Vizianagaram, which had 11.42 per cent of its total households with toilet facilities, has now IHHLs in 73.37 per cent of houses, in just three years. The district which was ranked 674th in March 2017 has improved the rank to 217th in just seven months by October last year. The district is now in 20th position at the national level, as per the rank list released by Swatcha Bharat Mission functionaries on January 1 this year.The district has 1,551 villages in 34 mandals with a population about 23.4 lakh and a literacy rate of 58.9 per cent. Until February 2017, no village had more than 50 per cents of the households with toilets and only 44 out of 923 panchayats had achieved the ODF status.

However, the innovative ideas of the collector did the trick. In March last year, the administration built more than 10,000 thousand toilets in just 100 hours in 71 panchayats which were later declared ODF. Statistics suggest that five drives of mass grounding of toilets were undertaken in last three months as part of which 10,000, 20,000, 53,000, 65,000 and 37,000 IHHLs were built across the district. Besides this, the administration has already sanctioned 653 community toilet complexes in 653 panchayats and the project is scheduled to be ready by the end of this month. So far, 181 panchayats have been declared ODF and the officials say, the rest will achieve the status in the next few months.

10K toilets in 10 hours

In March last year, the district administration created a record of sorts by constructing more than 10,000 household toilets in just 100 hours. The construction drive undertaken in 71 villages managed to build 10,449 toilets in total. The novel initiative was even recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme.

Tribals of Mavudi show the way

Vizianagaram: Even as the district administration is leaving no stone unturned to achieve the ODF status, the residents of Mavudi, a remote tribal village in Salur mandal, have set an example by championing the cause of making the habitation free of open defecation. The village comprising around 120 houses have set the tone for the entire district through full utilisation of toilets built under the ODF drive undertaken by the administration. The village youngsters took the ODF drive forward in the Agency areas last year by persuading the residents to use toilets. The school and college students explained the family elders the advantages of using toilets.