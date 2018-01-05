ONGOLE: In a mockery of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s assertion that social security pensions would be given to only those who genuinely deserve it, some cases of misuse of the benefit by individuals came to light in Kanigiri Nagar Panchayat of Prakasam district. Women whose husbands are alive have been sanctioned widow pensions, those who are not weavers are getting weavers pension. And to top it all, officials did not take certificates from applicants in support of their claim for pension.

“Of the 282 pensions sanctioned in Kanigiri Nagar Panchayat during the 4th edition of Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru programme held in January 2016, 70 are ineligible for the benefit,” said D Mallikarjuna Rao, Vikalangula Hakkula Vedika state president, and an RTA activist. Some eligible persons from Kanigiri, who were denied pension, brought the irregularities to the notice of Mallikarjuna Rao.

After obtaining the details under the RTI Act of the persons who got widow and weavers pensions sanctioned, Rao cross-checked them with officials records and found that some beneficiaries failed to submit the necessary documents. “I found women, whose husbands are very much alive getting widow pensions. There were around 35 such women. The other 35 were not weavers, but were enjoying weavers pension benefit,” he told Express.

Using RTI Act, he sought to know how the officials sanctioned pensions to the ineligible in March. However, his first two attempts failed to yield any result. He then directly approached the municipal commissioner of Kanigiri and simultaneously wrote to Chief Minister’s Office with all the evidence in his possession. The CMO officials directed the district collector to inquire the matter, who in turn directed the DRDA project director to get to the bottom of the issue. Kanigiri Nagar Panchayat manager who inquired into the matter in his report submitted to the higher officials admitted that 70 beneficiaries, who were getting pension, failed to submit relevant certificates.

Subsequently, those 70 beneficiaries were issued notices. In the reply to the RTI query, given to Mallikarjuna Rao, it was mentioned that 70 were found ineligible and notices issued to them. And pensions were stopped.However, it came to light that during ‘Inti-intiki TDP’ programme, those 70 beneficiaries approached Kanigiri MLA K Babu Rao, who asked officials to sanction pensions them. Meanwhile, Rao met the district collector and other officials and sought action against the erring officials.