VIJAYAWADA: BJP and TDP parliamentarians from Andhra Pradesh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and urged him to fulfil all promises made to the state after bifurcation at the earliest.In a memorandum submitted to Modi, the MPs said though almost four years passed after the state’s bifurcation, several issues relating to the AP State Reorganisation Act remained unaddressed and appealed the Prime Minister to expedite the process for delivering the promises. Later, speaking to mediapersons, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary and other TDP MPs claimed that the Prime Minister responded positively and assured to take up an initiative for addressing the issues.

“Apart from seeking aid for the state, we also asked Modi to set up a task force to monitor the developments,’’ Chowdary said and added that the Prime Minister also said he will meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu within a week to discuss about the pending issues of the bifurcation act.On revenue deficit, Modi said that he will speak to the Union Finance Minister to settle differences in calculation of the deficit and for releasing the funds at the earliest. Meeting Modi has brought hope to the State government, which feel that projects will be put in the fast lane soon.

AGENDA

