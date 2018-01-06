VIJAYAWADA: The Polavaram Dam Design Committee on Friday gave permission for the construction of an upper cofferdam, setting aside the recommendation of the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC). The decision was taken after a meeting in Delhi chaired by Dam Design Committee chairman AB Pandya. The committee’s decision clears the way for the construction of the upper cofferdam along a length of 2,800 meters. However, the height of the cofferdam was not disclosed.

According to Water Resources Department officials, the NHPC recommended the construction of part upper cofferdam and part earth-cum-rock-filled dam simultaneously. However, rejecting the recommendation, the chairman opined that it was not advisable to experiment with a large river like the Godavari, which has a huge discharge rate, the officials said.According to them, Pandya said the cofferdam and the main dam should be constructed separately and was of the opinion that once the cofferdam is constructed, the main dam works could be taken up any time without interruption.

Water Department officials said with permission accorded to the upper cofferdam, Polavaram project works would gain momentum. “Even during floods, we can continue to construct the dam,” an official of the department said. The officials are now waiting for the Centre’s permission for spillway tender process.

Transstroy vehicles seized

Dena Bank seized machinery belonging to Transstroy, the main Polavaram contractor, for defaulting on loans of over `120 crore. The company took a loan of `84 crore from the bank to buy 64 machines. The sum rose after it failed to pay instalments for a long time.