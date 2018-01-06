YANAM : Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao inspected the ongoing arrangements for Yanam People’s Festival at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Malladi said Yanam will be developed into a tourism hub. He said the Yanam People’s Festival is an annual grand show marked by a cultural extravaganza commemorating Yanam, a former French colony surrounded by East Godavari district.

The Minister conducted a review meeting on security measures with Regional Administrator D Subrahmanyeswara Rao and SP Nitin Gohwal. Puducherry Chief Secretary Aswini Kumar, Health Secretaries Dr. C Kandavelu and P Partiban, JIPMER Director SP Parija and other officials are expected to participate in the event.