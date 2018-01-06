ELURU: The officials of Dena Bank from Hyderabad seized the machinery belonging to Transstroy Construction Company, the main contractor of the state government’s prestigious Polavaram project on Friday following its failure to repay a loan amount of Rs 120 crore. The company reportedly took a loan of Rs 84 crore from the bank to purchase 64 types machinery for the construction of the project. The amount mounted to Rs 120 crore after it failed to repay instalments for a long time.

The incident created a flutter among political circles here as the bank officials reached the project site to seize three machines just three days ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Polavaram project site on January 8. The construction company reportedly did not respond to several notices sent by the bank in February last year about the outstanding loan amount. Following this, Dena Bank approached court and got orders to recover the loan from the company or seize assets.

Dena Bank deputy general Manager P Prakasha Rao and his staff reached the project area and visited spillway, spill channel and diaphragm wall work before seizing two 700KV capacity Volume Making machine and a 400 power machine at the hill area of spill channel. The bank DGM Prakash Rao said that they had seized three machines engaged in the Polavaram project construction.