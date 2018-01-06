VISAKHAPATNAM: City police on Saturday registered a case against Visakhapatnam district collector V Praveen Kumar and deputy director of Social Welfare Office in MVP Colony under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for alleged negligence in sanctioning compensation to a woman victim in Vizag.

According to sources, a woman from Mangapuram colony of the city had to receive compensation amount from Social Welfare Department of Visakhapatnam district, being a victim in a case which was registered during August 2016, as per Rule 12(4) of SC & ST (POA). The woman alleged that she has not received the promised amount despite submitting all documents and repeated requests from the department. The woman approached Special Court for SC/ST cases, in this regard, which in turn directed the MVP Police to register a case against the district collector and investigate.

The MVP Police led by inspector M Maheswara Rao on January 3 had registered an FIR. In the report, deputy director of Social Welfare Office Visakhapatnam district was registered as the main accused, while the district collector Pravin Kumar as the second accused, under sections Section 4 of SC/ST POA Act, 156 (3) of CrPC.