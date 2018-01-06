HYDERABAD: The High Court on Friday quashed a case filed by the CBI against Koneru Madhu, son of Koneru Rajendra Prasad, in connection with the Emaar scam that took place during the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s term as undivided AP’s Chief Minister.

Justice B Siva Sankara Rao while hearing a petition filed by Madhu in March 2016, pointed out that the CBI had not properly evaluated the material in the final report of the case. The judge, in his order, said the money deposited in the bank account of the petitioner was not done as per his instructions and he was not privy to the criminal conspiracy. Mere father-son relationship cannot be cited to claim that he was party to the crime. There is no evidence to prove the petitioner’s involvement in the crime, the judge said.