ONGOLE: In a swift action, DSP B Srinivasa Rao and his team nabbed a kidnapper and rescued a class V boy. Five other kidnappers are still at large.Disclosing the details to the media here on Friday, SP B Satya Yesubabu said that Gurramvaripalem Pranav, a class V student of Sai Baba Public School, was kidnapped after he alighted from his school bus near the Sai Baba Temple here around 4.30 pm.

Police restore Pranav to his parents

in Ongole on Friday | Express

After sometime, one of the kidnappers, Adimulam Eswarachari, called his father Prasad and demanded Rs 70 lakh ransom for releasing his son. The father lodged a complaint with the One Town Police Station. Following which, DSP B Srinivasa Rao formed special teams to trace the kidnappers.

The kidnappers asked Prasad to come to Konda Venkatappaiah Colony Crossroad in Guntur with cash. The police managed to nab one of the accused Boda Pawan Sai Kumar belonging to Boyapalem in Guntur district, who came to collect the money. Suspecting a police trap, the remaining five accused, including the main accused Sheikh Waseem Akram of Islampeta, Ongole, who worked as a driver for Prasad five months ago, escaped.

Yielding to the police warning, the kidnappers dropped the boy around 1 am on Friday at the Sai Baba Temple near his house. The SP congratulated DSP B Srinivas Rao and One Town CI Syed Feroz and Ongole Rural CI M Muralikrishna.Prasad who hails from Nallamadugu village in CS Puram mandal of Prakasam district, had recently shifted to Ongole.