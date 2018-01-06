GUNTUR: The Narasaraopet police formed three special teams to probe into the kidney racket and arrest the accused who tried to donate his organ by creating a fake Aadhaar card, according to Narasaraopet Urban Circle Inspector A V Sivaprasad.The accused, Madavath Venkat Naik, submitted fake documents and Aadhaar card in the name of Ravuri Ravi Chowdary of Prakash Nagar in Narasaropet. The verification of the address mentioned in the Aadhaar card proved his fake identity. “We intensified searches to nab him who is said to be living in Halia of Nalgonda district in Telangana.

Meanwhile, leaders of various people’s organisations demanded the arrest of Telugu Desam Party leader Kapilavai Vijaya Kumar who, according to them, was behind the kidney racket. They also demanded the arrest of Vedanta Hospital doctors and revenue officials. Desabaktha Prajatantra Udyamam State general secretary Y Venkateswara Rao alleged that the revenue employees, some doctors and businessmen were targeting needy people for kidney donations. “The donors out of their distress are donating their organs for meagre sums.”