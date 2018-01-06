VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu promised to set up a special economic zone (SEZ) in the Narsipatnam Circle to create employment for the youngsters of the rural areas. Addressing a gathering at the fifth edition of the Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme at Dharmasagaram village of Narsipatnam mandal on Friday, Naidu asked R&B minister and Narsipatnam MLA Ch Ayyanna Patrudu to identify 700 acres, apart from the existing 300-acre vacant land for the SEZ.

Naidu also promised that the road widening project of the municipality would be approved very soon. At the meeting, Naidu, on the request of Anakapalle MP M Srinivasa Rao, said that there was no objection to set up an SEZ in Narsipatnam as it would be useful for creating jobs for the youngsters in and around the Agency areas. “Let the local ministers and the MP discuss the proposal and come to a conclusion. I heard that there were around 300 acres available for such purposes, but there is need of at least 1,000 acres for the SEZ and the government representatives can start scouting for the required land,” the CM said.

Three pending proposals

Earlier in the day, Ayyanna Patrudu raised several issues with the Chief Minister, including the problem of growing unemployment in the region. He brought to the notice of the CM that three proposals which were promised during the elections were still pending with the government. The proposals include widening of roads to clear traffic issues, upgrade of the Gurukul School to a Junior College and sanctioning of funds for Yellamanchili and Narsipatnam municipalities which are in deep financial crisis.

“The financial situation of the municipalities is so bad that they are not in a position to pay salaries to the sanitation staff,” Ayyanna pointed out. Naidu promptly replied that the funds would be sanctioned at the earliest. He also said that the proposed railway line from Raipur to Visakhapatnam through Narsipatnam and Kothavalasa would be examined.