VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed as an escort vehicle of the Visakhapatnam Rural police in Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa’s convoy went into flames at Kondala Agraharam area under Makavarapalem mandal in Vizag district on Friday morning. However, the police have claimed that the vehicle was not an escort vehicle for the minister’s convoy but a route clearance vehicle.

The incident happened while the minister was travelling to Dharmasagaram village to take part in the Janmabhoomi programme. Fortunately, no security personnel were injured as they jumped out from the vehicle after the vehicle caught fire. According to sources, the incident took place when the vehicle was travelling behind Chinarajappa’s vehicle.

The vehicle caught fire allegedly owing to a short circuit as some electrical wiring was done to the vehicles a few days ago. Noticing the vehicle in flames, the locals immediately alerted the security personnel on board. The occupants of the vehicle immediately jumped out along with their firearms as the driver pulled the vehicle to a halt. The body of the vehicle was damaged and the fire was doused by the police. The minister has asked the police to submit a report on the incident.