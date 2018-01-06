TIRUMALA: Stating that they have identified 44 non-Hindus getting employed with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams against rules, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said they are contemplating sending them to other State government departments in the equivalent cadre and scale.

Speaking to mediapersons at Tirumala after ‘Dial Your EO’ programme on Friday, he said, “As per our guidelines in tune with GOs issued in 1989 and 2007, non-Hindus will not be recruited either in teaching or non-teaching categories of TTD. We have identified 44 people who got appointed in the TTD against the guidelines since 1989. Majority of them are employed under the compassionate ground category. We are now contemplating sending them to other State government departments.”

The decision was taken after TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) A Ravikrishna submitted his report to the Executive Officer. In the report it was mentioned that during the last 25 years, against the GOs issued in 1989 and 2007, a total of 44 Christians were recruited and their practising religion was even mentioned in their service records. TTD EO asked the CVSO to conduct an inquiry and submit a report last month, following complaints lodged by a few Hindu organisations.