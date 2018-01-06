GUNTUR: A 24-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging in the toilet of a police station at Repalle in Guntur district on Friday. The victim, Yaragala Srinivas, from Gudikayalanka, reportedly eloped with a minor girl, a class X student of a private school at Repalle, on December 31 and married her. Srinivas was a banana vendor while the girl’s father owns a shop at Repalle. Following this, the parents of the minor girl lodged a complaint with the Repalle police stating that the girl had gone missing.

Meanwhile, Srinivas who returned to Gudikayalanka along with the girl on January 3 sought the intervention of the village elders in helping them live together. However, the elders took the couple to the Repalle police station where the duo were counselled about the illegality of their marriage considering the age of the girl.

Subsequently, the girl was sent away with her parents to their home. Srinivas who was distraught after the girl left for her home, went into the toilet located behind the police station and hanged himself to the ceiling with the help of a rope, according to Bapatla DSP D Gangadharam.The police submitted a report to Tenali revenue divisional officer (RDO) G Narasimhulu, stating the circumstances leading to the suicide of Srinivas in the police station toilet.

