VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on 12 January to impress upon the PM the urgent need to implement the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act such as establishing a railway zone in the state, delimitation of Assembly seats, etc.

According to sources in the TDP, though the exact date and time of Naidu's meeting with the Prime Minister is yet to be confirmed, it is learnt that the PMO is likely to fix the date either on January 12 or 13. The Chief Minister will be busy with the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme until January 11.

When the TDP MPs met the Prime Minister on Friday, he assured them that he would fix an appointment to meet the Chief Minister to discuss issues concerning Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu has been waiting for about a year for a one-to-one meeting with Modi.

Apart from the railway zone and delimitation of Assembly seats, the Chief Minister will urge the Prime Minister to fill the revenue deficit, extend funding assistance for construction of the capital city and continue flow of funds for the completion of the Polavaram multipurpose project.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of TDP MPs open criticism of the Centre's dilly dallying on fulfilling the promises made to the State in the State Reorganisation Act. The TDP, an ally of the BJP-led NDA government, has been insisting on legal sanctity for the special package announced to the State in lieu of special category status.