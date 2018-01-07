KURNOOL: In a bizarre incident, an assistant bank manager was burnt alive when a car suddenly went up in flames at Daddanala project on Nandyal - Banaganapalli main road on Saturday. The deceased was identified as K Rajesh (30), assistant branch manager of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank at Garladinne in Banaganapalli mandal.

The mishap occurred while Rajesh, a resident of Nandyal town, was going to the bank in the car. Soon after noticing fire in the car, he tried to get down from the vehicle after stopping it. But the flames engulfed him within no time and Rajesh who was at the wheel, was burnt alive.

The incident resulted in disruption of vehicular traffic on the route for sometime. Having learnt about the incident, police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. A case was registered. Banaganapalli Circle Inspector V Srinivasulu said excess heat and technical problems might have caused the mishap.