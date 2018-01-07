HYDERABAD: Stepping up attack on Governor ESL Narasimhan, the Congress has advocated for abolition of “institution of Governor” in the country, a demand which was earlier repeatedly made by TDP founder NT Rama Rao first and later N Chandrababu Naidu, when the Congress was ruling the country.

A day after they had reportedly picked up a heated argument with the Governor during a meeting at Raj Bhavan on Friday, the Congress leaders including former Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana, V Hanumantha Rao, Mallu Ravi, Ponnam Prabhakar and others on Saturday competed with one another in the act of “Governor-bashing”. Pointing fingers at the Raj Bhavan, the Congress leaders described the Governor, as a “yesman to the ruling TRS”.

Sarve Satyanarayana took pot shots at the Governor on Friday over the issue of sand mafia and arrest of MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga, and on Saturday, he visited Krishna Madiga at Chanchalguda jail and expressed solidarity with him. Soon after visiting the MRPS leader, Satyanarayana went ballistic at Narasimhan.

“The Governor is behaving like a TRS leader. He has become a yesman to the ruling party. He is outrightly backing the government. When we had tried to explain him about the anti-people’s policies of the TRS government, he did not give us a patient hearing. Instead, he asked us to support the government. Is it appropriate for the Constitutional Head to ask us like this when we approached him to take the atrocities being committed by the government against people to his notice?” the Congress leader questioned.

“Already, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is ruling the state like a dictator. He is not allowing anybody to organise protests against government. Illegal arrest of Manda Krishna is the latest example of the repressive measures being adopted by the CM. Now, Governor too is defending him. Yesterday, the Governor asked us not to speak against KCR and his son KT Rama Rao. Whom should we approach when the Constitutional Head is backing the undemocratic measures?” the former Union minister questioned and demanded that the “Institution of Governor” be abolished forever.

Expressing similar views, Congress veteran V Hanumantha Rao requested the Centre to remove Narasimhan from the Governor’s post. “Governor’s working style has become controversial. He is literally doing nothing except for openly singing paeans to the ruling party. It is high time that Narasimhan be recalled,” Rao told the media at Gandhi Bhavan.Interacting with reporters in Karimnagar, Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar too fired salvos at the Governor. “Narasimhan is conducting himself like a TRS minister. He should be removed immediately,” the former MP demanded.