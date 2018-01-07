TIRUPATI: The 171st Aradhana Mahotsavam of saint musician Sri Thyagaraja was observed with religious fervour in the temple town of Tirupati and at his native place at Kakarla in Prakasam district on Saturday by the TTD.Usually every year, on the auspicious Pushya Bahula Panchami Day, when it is believed that the saint composer attained Samadhi, Carnatic musicians all over the world pay tributes by rendering Thyagaraja Pancharatna Kritis and scores of other sankeertans penned by the great musician. Following the same trend, Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance run by the TTD has also been observing Thyagaraja Aradhana Mahotsavam for the past many years.

Earlier, during the day, special abhishekam was performed to the statue of saint poet on the college premises. Later, the faculty and students led a procession from the college to Mahati Auditorium. Rich tributes were paid to the great musician composer by rendering his sankeertans in a befitting manner. College principal YVS Padmavathi, lecturers and students took part in this fete.