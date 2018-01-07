GUNTUR: The roads in Vidya Nagar, here remains battered and mutilated for long. A large number of students and office-goers in the locality use this heavily-damaged road every day. The road is an important connectivity for the people in Canara Bank Colony and others.

Huge craters and potholes on the road give a nightmarish experience for vehicle users. “The road had got damaged as the authorities concerned had failed to ensure regular maintenance. No fruitful efforts were made even to carry out patch works on the road,” G Sankara Rao, a resident of Vidya Nagar said. “We have made repeated representations to the GMC officials.

But our pleas fell on deaf ears,” he pointed out.

A number of minor accidents involving two-wheeler riders have been reported on the road. “Many fall and suffer injuries on this badly-damaged road,” said G Abhiram, a school student.