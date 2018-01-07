GUNTUR: Vedanta Hospital MD Dr Chinta Ramakrishna denied his involvement in any kidney racket.

Addressing a media conference at his hospital on Saturday, he said a kidney patient, Ch Siva Nageswara Rao, came to his hospital on August 4, 2017 for treatment. The doctor said he had advised the patient to undergo kidney transplant.

Following this, a man claiming to be Ravuri Ravi Chowdary of Narasaraopet gave an undertaking to the hospital that he was the relative of the patient and he was willing to donate his kidney. The hospital sent his blood samples for tests, according to Ramakrishna.

After some time, he said, the relatives of the kidney patient came with another donor, identified as Gopi, claiming that he was their relative and would donate his kidney to Nageswaraa Rao since the first one retracted on his undertaking.