NELLORE: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said compost will be provided to agricultural fields as it is being produced from waste collected from the villages. Measures will also be taken to collect waste from households in the villages, he said.The Chief Minister inaugurated administrative buildings of Vikrama Simhapuri University at Kakutur on Saturday. Further, he participated in Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru programme at Kodurupadu in Nellore rural mandal.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said hygiene plays a significant role in village atmosphere and his government has been promoting healthy environs in rural areas. He also said the government had started waste to energy conversion in the urban areas and 10 power plants based on solid waste are now functioning. Dry, wet and plastic waste will be segregated for its scientific disposal. They will chalk out plans for proper disposal of piled-up garbage or waste in rural areas to promote cleaner environs. The new project is aimed at collection of waste and converting it into useful compost for the farmers and common people. It will teach them proper system of utilising local resources in a productive manner.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu plays

basketball at Janmabhoomi in Nellore

on Saturday | Express

He reiterated that the entire State will be made Open Defecation Free by the end of March this year. The usage of toilets was earlier 30 pc only. It has gone up to almost 100 pc now. The focus of the State government is to improve infrastructure both in rural and urban areas. Hence, they had given priority to ports, airports, water transport, fibergrid, roads and many others for excellent connectivity that gives scope for overall development of the areas. He said as part of improving infrastructure, they had promoted alternative power production in the State encouraging solar and wind power. A huge solar park with 1,000 MW power capacity in 5,000 acres is coming up at Orvakal in Kurnool district shortly.

He appealed to the people to know the significance of power conservation keeping in view the future generations. The villages need to be made a role model for development process. He also said they had given priority to the underground drainage system even for rural areas on par with urban agglomerations where population exceeds 5,000. LED lighting, sensor based network for knowing condition of these system, and many others have been introduced.

The Chief Minister also indicated that they had plans to deploy sensors even for drinking water system to find any impurities or lacuna in the distribution network. They are also planning to provide taps to all households with `25,000 crore. River, tank linkage for supporting agriculture and meeting drinking water needs is vital, he said. The Chief Minister warned that they would view criminal acts very seriously to ensure effective maintenance of law and order in the State.

He said they asked the police department to provide safety and security to women and no one would be spared, in case of severe crimes. He promised 2,000 houses for urban areas in the district, Outer Ring Road for Nellore city and connecting roads close to Kodurupadu. He appreciated the efforts of Padugupadu Anganwadi centre where small kids showcased their talent in quiz conducted by him. He announced incentive of `25,000 to the teacher and `20 lakh for the centre. He said 474 panchayat buildings were constructed across the State. Rural infrastructure would be developed to promote growth. The government would inter-link Godavari-Penna to provide better irrigation facility to farm land, he said.