HYDERABAD: Making it clear to the land acquisition officers concerned that they have to first take into consideration the objections raised by the land owners, affected farmers and others concerned and then cause comprehensive enquiry into it prior to acquisition of their lands for the purpose of construction of Mallanna Sagar reservoir in Vemulaghat village of Thoguta mandal in Siddipet district, the Hyderabad High Court has on Friday cancelled the 19(1) declaration issued under the new Land Acquisition Act 2013 and stayed the award enquiry meant for payment of compensation.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order in a petition by Vemula Ellava and 21 others from Siddipet district seeking directions to the respondent authorities to strictly comply with all the mandatory provisions of Act 30 of 2013 in respect of lands acquisition in Vemulaghat village.While adjourning the case, the judge directed the authorities concerned to take into consideration the objections raised by petitioners and all the affected families.