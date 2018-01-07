TIRUPATI: Low-cost air carrier IndiGo will soon launch three non-stop daily flights to Hyderabad and two flights to Bangalore from Tirupati. The move is part of the airline's bid to expand its network to two and three tier cities.Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju and IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh will flag-off the second flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad on January 7 at the Tirupati International Airport.

Apart from Hyderabad and Bangalore, the temple town will be connected to cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Dubai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mangalore, through IndiGo's existing network of Airbus 320s and ATRs.Airline officials expressed confidence that the new services would not only benefit commuters, but also increase air traffic at the airport.

Pilgrims to the temple town have often asked authorities to increase the number of flights to and fro the temple town to make their travel more comfirtable.Chittoor MP Sivaprasad, Tirupati MP Varaprasad, district collector PS Pradyumna, Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams executive officer AK Singhal, Tirupati SP Abhishek Mohanty and Tirupati Airport director Pulla Hezekiah among others will be present during the launch of the new flight services.