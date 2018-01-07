GUNTUR: Many farming enthusiasts may have just discovered the joy of composting at home and growing their own food. But for some others, composting and organic farming are passé. They are now into natural farming. M Srinivasa Rao, who was working in the IT sector realised that it was not something he really wanted to do in life. He came to Guntur to attend Subhash Palekar’s nine-day training on zero budget natural farming (ZBNF) being organised under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sadhikara Samstha on Bible Mission Grounds opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University from December 31 to January 8 at Namburu village in Guntur district.

“I learned that if you really want to grow something, you don’t need chemicals. You just need to observe nature and understand how it works, like our ancestors used to. Natural farming enriches the soil and reduces the cost of investment,” says M Srinivasa Rao, who owns a one acre land in Prakasam district.

Y Eswara Reddy, a resident of Nandyal, said he enrolled for the programme on the advice of his daughter Saritha, an IT professional in Bengaluru.

“We were bowled over by Palekar’s ideas. He understood the real vibrations of nature. All these days, it was not farming that he taught us; he made us understand and feel the pulse of nature. He introduced us to the most minute living beings in nature. It was an eye opener for us,” Eswara Reddy recalls.

“Many people do regular agriculture with chemicals, but they ruin the soil on a daily basis. I wanted to do the kind of farming that would help rejuvenate the soil and enhance its quality,” Mahesh, a Hyderabad-based techie said. “Most farmers have lost their connection with nature, but now many of them are getting motivated to go the natural way,” he says. “My dream is to popularise Palekar’s natural farming for the betterment of nature, people and society as a whole,” he concludes.

Cost-effective cultivation method

ZBNF is a technique in which farmers use locally-available, biodegradable materials as natural pesticides and fertilisers. The farmers plant legumes for making the soil nitrogen-rich, rotate crops to control pests and renew the soil, compost waste to use as fertilisers, etc. Cow urine and neem leaves are used as insecticides, and cow dung acts as fertiliser. This way, the production cost is zero because nothing is procured from outside. Everything required for the growth of crops is available around the roots of the plant, directly from nature.

Learning the old way of farming

300 professionals from AP and Telangana have enrolled for the training programme on ZBNF

They aim to make farming sustainable and profitable

In natural farming you leave the soil to the nature with very less manual intervention

Chemical fertilisers or pesticides are not used in natural farming

Farmers work in harmony with nature to repair and improve the ecology