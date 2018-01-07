HYDERABAD: AS part of the process to set up new High Court in the capital city Amaravati of Andhra Pradesh state, Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan of Hyderabad High Court has constituted three committees for the purpose. Separate committees for division of employees of existing high court, to inspect the buildings identified by AP government in Amaravathi and its surroundings for housing the new High Court and to monitor the process of digitalisation of records are among those constituted.

The members of the committee for division of employees comprises Acting CJ Ramesh Ranganathan, Justices Suresh Kumar Kait, A Rajasheker Reddy, A Shankar Narayana and Shameem Akther. Building committee comprises Justices V Ramasubramanian, C Praveen Kumar, AV Sesha Sai, T Sunil Chowdary and M Satyanarayana Murthy. Records digitalisation committee comprises Justices CV Nagarjuna Reddy, PV Sanjay Kumar, P Naveen Rao, SV Bhatt and U Durga Prasad Rao.