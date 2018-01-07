VISAKHAPATNAM: AT a time when the Hyderabad High Court has made it clear that the state government will be held responsible if cockfights are being organised during the Sankranthi festival in violation of the rules, punters in north Andhra region appear to have oblivious to it. Sources say that large scale arrangements have begun for the traditional game on which the court has put a blanket prohibition.



Every year, the cockfights are organised with huge fanfare, especially on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam city and lakhs of rupees change hands during betting at the venues. Illegal make-shift belt shops are also set up and the liquor flows like water.

Taking a serious note of it, HC recently has told the government that the Chief Secretary and DGP will be held responsible personally if ban order is not enforced in letter and spirt. The court has also asked government to submit a detailed report on the initiatives undertaken not to allow the illegal game across state.