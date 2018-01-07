GUNTUR: The police arrested three persons and recovered `7.56 lakh worth copper wire and spanners used to commit offence of breaking electric transformers.Disclosing this to media here on Saturday, Guntur Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said 70 cases were pending against the accused in 21 police stations in Guntur and Prakasam districts.

The arrested were identified as Vanaparthi Subboji of Sattenapalli, Palaparthi Lingaiah of Ligamguntla village in Pedakurapadu mandal, and Polisetty Ravi of Lalapeta in Guntur.The police nabbed the accused while conducting vehicle check at Lalapeta here and recovered 1,700 kg of copper wire from them.