VISAKHAPATNAM: The City Police on Saturday registered a complaint against Collector Pravin Kumar and Deputy Director of Social Welfare Office for allegedly being negligent in sanctioning compensation to a rape victim. According to A Ramachandra Rao, ACP (Dwaraka Zone), a woman from Mangapuram Colony lodged a complaint at MVP Colony Police Station on August 12, 2016, alleging that she was raped and cheated by Akula Siva Narayana Murthy. The police registered cases under Section 417,420,376,34 of IPC and Section 3(1) (S), 3(2)(V) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.

As per Rule 12(4) of the SC/ ST Act, the woman was eligible for a compensation from the Social Welfare Department. However, the woman alleged that she did not receive the promised amount despite submitting all the mandatory particulars. Her repeated requests to authorities concerned fell on the deaf ears. She alleged that certain officials manipulated figures and gave her less than she was entitled to.

The woman then approached the Special Court for SC/ST cases in Vizag which in turn directed the MVP Police to register a case and begin a probe into the issue. On January 3, Inspector M Maheswara Rao registered the FIR naming DV Ramana Murthy and collector Pravin Kumar as accused.