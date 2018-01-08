ELURU: Four engineering students were found dead in Bhogapuram tank at Pedavegi mandal of West Godavari district on Saturday evening. The incident came to light only after the body of one of the four students was found floating in the tank by some villagers on Sunday morning.

Police officials rushed to the spot on being alerted and after several hours of search with the help of fire service personnel, the bodies of all the students were fished out of the tank. Their identity was established on the basis of the ID cards and college bags found on the tank’s bund.

The deceased are Kota Sai (20), Gummi Vijayashankar (22), both natives of Chintalapudi village in West Godavari district, Kalidindi Harikrishna Raju (22) of Kothur village in Kamavarapukota mandal in West Godavari district and Ankala Sai Kiran Parasuram (22) of Kondangi village in Kalidindi mandal of Krishna district.

They were students of Ramachandra Engineering College in Vatluru village near Eluru town.