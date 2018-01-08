KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said a comprehensive water policy will solve the needs of the state without any misgivings between different regions in the state. If available water is utilised with better management techniques, there won’t be any drought-like situation, the CM added.

The CM dedicated Siddapuram lift irrigation project to the nation on Sunday. This scheme is proposed to stabilise 1,000 acres of ayacut under the existing tank, besides irrigating new ayacut of 23,000 acres in 12 villages in Srisailam Assembly segment. The project was constructed at a cost of Rs 119 crore. It is proposed to lift 2.00 TMC of water from the foreshore of Velugodu balancing reservoir.

On this occasion, the CM said by utilising natural resources available in the state, it is his dream to make the state a drought-free zone. Welfare of farmers, water storage, Vanam Manam, Surya Aradhana were his four guiding pillars on the development agenda, the CM stated.

Assuring people of Siddapuram of all-round development, the CM said the lift irrigation scheme has been named Budda Vengal Reddy lift irrigation scheme. Taking water to the last acre was his dream, he added. He sanctioned 5.2-km cement road to the village. He promised to give rights to fishermen of the village that they will be allowed to grow fish and sell it in the market.

Earlier, he also perform Jalaharathi programme at the Siddapuram project. Later, he visited exhibition stalls to be organised by self help group members and he also interacted with farmers and the SHG women there itself. After that, he addressed grama sabha at the same village. The CM also distributed properties, including cheques, tricycles, agricultural equipments to farmers and self-help group women. The CM laid the foundation stones to NTR housing scheme, Rythu Bazaar and Minority Bhavan in nearby Atmakur town.

Participating in the fifth phase of Janmabhoomi Maavooru programme at Siddapuram, the CM said the state would be totally open defecation free (ODF) by the end of March 2018. Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy, state ministers Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Kalva Srinivasulu, Bhuma Akhila Priya, Kurnool MP Butta Renuka and others participated.

