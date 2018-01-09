VIJAYAWADA: A court in Andhra Pradesh on Monday ordered seizure of Kurnool District Collector's car over non-payment of compensation to families of workers killed in an accident nearly 25 years ago.



The First Additional District court in Kurnool passed these orders on petitions of the relatives of three deceased workers, who were not fully paid the compensation by the authorities despite the earlier court orders.



According to officials, 19 labourers working in Srisailam reservoir were killed when a truck in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge in 1993.



The government had not paid compensation to the families of three of the victims, forcing them to approach the court. In 1999, the court had directed the authorities to pay the compensation to the families ranging between Rs.1.84 lakh and Rs.3.73 lakh. When they did not implement the orders, the families filed another petition.



Last month, the district authorities paid a part of the compensation. However, as they were not paid the amount as directed by the court, the families filed another petition, seeking direction to seize the collector's car to pay them the balance amount.

