VIJAYAWADA: CPI national general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy has said his party’s immediate political target is to dethrone the BJP government.Addressing the inaugural session of the CPI national council meeting here on Monday, he said that the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre miserably failed in bringing back black money as promised in its election manifesto.

Underscoring the need for caution against Hindutva forces, he said that it was time for all the political parties and non political organisations to join hands for protection of democracy and secularism. On the occasion, he also stressed the need for strengthening both the communist parties.Stating that prices of all commodities witnessed a steep rise after the BJP formed government at the Centre, he said the NDA government was trying to do away with subsidy on LPG by increasing the prices time to time.

Alleging involvement of BJP leaders in rampant corruption, the CPI leader said that though Jay Shah, son of the BJP chief Amit Shah, amassed wealth through questionable means, the saffron party leaders did not initiate any action against him.

He said that the Centre after making tall claims of bringing back all the black money stashed away abroad failed in even prosecuting those whose names figured in Panama Papers and Paradise Papers. He said that the national council meeting of the CPI will discuss the resolutions to be taken up in the party ‘Mahasabha’ to be held in Kerala from April 25 to 29.