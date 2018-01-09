VIJAYAWADA: “As many as 60 cases have been registered against the food business operators across the district for running their business without a valid licence from the authorities,’’ said Assistant Controller of food safety, N Purnachandra Rao. When TNIE contacted, Rao he said that the department had earned a revenue of Rs 80 lakh in form of fines and 20 per cent of the food business operators got food licences in 2017. “Around 100 cases are pending with the judiciary and fine will be imposed on the violators, depending on the severity of the case,” he said. Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, registration and obtaining licences should be done according to the traders’ turnover in a year, he said.

Traders, whose annual turnover is below Rs 12 lakh should only register and obtain licences. Traders, whose annual turnover is between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 crore should register and obtain State licenses and traders, whose annual turnover is above Rs 20 crore should register and obtain Central licences. Traders, who belong to the aforementioned categories can apply for licences either through www.fssai.gov.in or by visiting e-seva centres, Rao informed.

Persons involved in food trade, including in food storage houses, as traders, wholesalers or those selling food products either on temporary or permanent basis in villages, running hotels, tea shops, bakeries, sweet and savoury shops, dealing in dairy related foods, fish, chicken, running slaughterhouses and meat shops should get registration and obtain licences from the authorities, he said. The government-owned shops, selling food products are also required to obtain licenses, he said.

The assistant controller of food asked the traders to register with the food safety officers to obtain licences from the food department. Severe actions will be taken against those, who sell food products without registration and licenses from the department, he said.