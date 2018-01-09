VIJAYAWADA: The annual meeting of South Central Railways (SCR) officials with the State’s MPs will be held at Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Satyanarayanapuram, here on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled to begin on 10 am. All the 25 MPs from the State will submit proposals for development works in their respective constituencies. These proposals will be sent to the Railway Board ahead of the Union Budget to be held in the first week of February.

The meeting will be chaired by SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav and other senior officials from Vijayawada, Guntakal and Guntur divisions.In a statement issued here, Machilipatnam MP Konakalla Narayana Rao, who also hails from the district, submitted a proposal to SCR GM Vinod Kumar Yadav with regard to commencement of railway coastal corridor link, laying of new railway line between Narsapur and Machilipatnam and from Machilipatnam to Ongole, which are the long pending demands of the costal people.

He also requested officials to speed up electrification work, which was taken up on the Vijayawada-Gudivada-Machilipatnam route. More sleeper coaches were added to the Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam route from Bhimavaram. He added that efforts should also be taken for running the Machilipatnam-Yeshwantpur-Machilipatnam train on a daily basis, which is now running thrice in a week.