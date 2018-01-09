VIJAYAWADA: Demanding a white paper on the irrigation projects, YSRCP said the claims of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and the data provided by him is nothing but a bundle of lies.Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, YSRC senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana said as against his claims of spending Rs 50,000 crore on irrigation projects, Chandrababu Naidu had spent only Rs 27,898 crore.

“What he says are blatant lies and a white paper on irrigation projects would call his bluff. There is not an iota of truth in his boasting at Kurnool, the other day,” he said. As a matter of fact, he had only spent Rs16,000 crore so far on irrigation projects in his four-year term, which only shows his ‘sincerity’ towards the sector. The YSRC leader said that even the government claim of releasing `24,000 crore towards farm loan waiver is also a lie.