GUNTUR: YSRC senior leader Ambati Rambabu was put under house arrest at Siddhartha Nagar here on Monday. He was put under house arrest for accepting the challenge thrown by TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna who asked Ambati Rambabu to prove his point that many Sattenapalli residents deserving to get the pension are yet to receive them. He was also given a notice in this regard and asking him not to visit Sattenapalli for the debate.

Speaking to the media, Ambati Rambabu questioned the TDP government for not allowing him to prove his point and alleged that the ruling TDP has not been implementing the schemes correctly.Earlier, the police also stopped the convoy of MLC Buddha Venkanna in Guntur.

DSP V Kalesha Vali Rao said that they have stopped a rally being taken out by YSRC leaders as they have not taken any permission. He said the TDP leaders took out a rally at Sattenappalli after taking permission.

Meanwhile, the YSRC leaders and activists staged a protest at Sattenapalli demanding immediate release of Rambabu. They said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is suppressing the voice of dissent by using police force. Narasaraopet MLA Dr. G Srinivasa Reddy, YSRC leaders Ravi Venkataramana, L Appi Reddy, Kilari Rosaiah and M Seshagiri Rao expressed solidarity with Ambati Rambabu by visiting his house.